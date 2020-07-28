New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): A total of 5,28,000 samples were tested for COVID-19 across the country on July 27, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Tuesday.

This, according to the MoHFW, is a result of the coordinated efforts of the Union and various State and Union Territory governments push to increase the testing for the infection in the country.

Also Read | Gorakhpur Horror: Minor Abducted, Killed by Kidnappers After Rs 1 Crore Ransom Demand; CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Strict Action Against Accused.

Earlier on July 26, 5,15,000 samples were tested for the infection in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had said that efforts are being made to ramp up the testing capacity in the country to conduct up to 10 lakh COVID-19 tests per day.

Also Read | Ram Temple Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony: Ahead of Event on August 5, Soil From Badrinath & Water From Alakananda River Sent to Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, the case fatality rate (CFR) for COVID-19 has been constantly falling in India and is currently at 2.28 per cent, while the total recovered cases crossed nine lakhs in the country.

"With an effective containment strategy, aggressive testing, and standardized clinical management protocols based on the holistic Standard of Care approach, the Case Fatality Rate has significantly dipped. The Case Fatality Rate is progressively falling and currently, it is 2.28 per cent. India has one of the lowest fatality rates in the world," the MoHFW said on Monday.

It further added on Monday that "Continuing the streak of more than 30,000 recoveries per day for the fourth successive day, 31,991 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. This has taken the total recoveries beyond nine lakhs and the number currently stands at 9,17,567. The Recovery Rate is 64 per cent."(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)