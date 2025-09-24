Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 24 (ANI): As part of the 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan', Odisha has conducted 52,942 health camps across the State, reaching over 28.46 lakh beneficiaries as of September 23, officials said on Sunday.

The campaign was launched jointly by Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the IDCO Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar on September 17. It aims to ensure intensified health outreach, with a special focus on preventive care and family wellness.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 24 September 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

Since the launch, more than 8,000 facility-level health camps have been held daily across all districts, offering screening and essential healthcare services to people at the grassroots level.

Key Services Delivered Include 1.45 lakh beneficiaries for Hypertension, 1.42 lakh beneficiaries for Diabetes, 57,000 beneficiaries screened for oral cancer, 59,000 beneficiaries for breast cancer, 28,000 beneficiaries screened for cervical cancer, 1.27 lakh beneficiaries screened for anaemia, 1.21 lakh beneficiaries screened for Tuberculosis, 1.71 lakh beneficiaries screened for sickle cell anaemia, and 2.18 lakh+ beneficiaries are provided ANC and immunisation services.

Also Read | Akasa Air Faces Technical Glitch, Airlines Says 'Booking and Check-In Services May Be Temporarily Unavailable'.

In addition, 263 Blood donation camps were held, and 17,863 units were collected. Menstrual hygiene counselling was conducted, which benefited 2.93 lakh adolescent girls. Under Nutrition and care sessions, 2.53 lakh beneficiaries were counselled.

Members of Parliament and local representatives have actively participated in specialist camps, encouraging community mobilisation and raising awareness about preventive healthcare.

The State's proactive response is in line with the national objective of enhancing access to quality healthcare and ensuring a healthier future for all.

The 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' was inaugurated earlier on September 17 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Dhar in Madhya Pradesh, where he also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for multiple development projects.

Addressing a rally, the Prime Minister said, "... There are four pillars of the Viksit Bharat journey: women, youth, poor and farmers. Today, schemes related to all four of these have been dedicated to the nation... Our Nari Shakti is the foundation of the progress of our nation. If the mother stays healthy, then the whole house stays well. If a mother falls ill, the entire family's system crumbles. That is why the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar campaign (healthy women, strong family campaign) is dedicated to our mothers and sisters..."

The initiative reflects Odisha's commitment to comprehensive health and wellness, in line with the national vision of a robust and inclusive healthcare system. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)