Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 18 (PTI) Fifty-three fresh coronavirus cases were reported here on Wednesday, taking the district's infection tally to 6,362, an official said.

According to District Magistrate Selva Kumari J, they received results of 144 tests, of which 53 were found positive.

Currently, the district has 321 active cases.

Meanwhile, 30 people recovered from the disease, pushing the number of cured people to 6,010 in the district, the DM said.

