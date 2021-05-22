Shimla, May 22 (PTI) Fifty-five more people died from coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday as 2,341 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 1,77,725.

So far, the disease has claimed 2,693 lives in the state.

According to the data updated by the Health Department till 7 pm, the state has 28,788 active cases of the disease.

A total of 5,017 patients recovered from the disease on Saturday, pushing the count of recoveries so far to 1,46,219, a senior official said.

