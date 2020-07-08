New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) A 55-year-old property dealer allegedly shot himself on Wednesday in east Delhi's Shahdara area, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjeev Bansal, a resident of Panchseel Garden, they said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Stalker Kills Woman's 8-Year-Old Son After She Rejects Proposal; Arrested.

He shot himself at his office at Panchseel Garden in Naveen Shahdara, a senior police officer said, adding that a suicide note was recovered from Bansal's shirt's pocket.

Police also have CCTV camera footage of his office, he said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Address India Global Week at 1:30 PM on July 9, to Discuss Opportunities of Economic Revival Post COVID-19 With World Leaders.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)