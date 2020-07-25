Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 25 (ANI): A total of 557 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths were reported from Rajasthan as of 10:30 am on Saturday, informed the state's health department.

The highest number of cases were reported from Alwar with 313 cases, followed by 80 cases from Kota, 58 from Jaipur, 41 from Ajmer, 20 from Barmer, 10 from Udaipur, nine from Bundi, seven from Bhilwara, five each from Banswara and Jhunjhunu, four from Hanumagarh, three from Dungarpur and two from Dausa.

Rajasthan now has a total of 34,735 coronavirus cases, including 9,470 active cases and 24,657 recoveries.

So far, 608 deaths have been reported from the state. (ANI)

