Nashik, Mar 4 (PTI) The coronavirus tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 1,24,307 with the addition of 558 cases on Thursday, health officials said.

The virus claimed five more lives, which took the death toll in the district to 2,122, they said.

So far, 1,18,764 patients have been discharged following their recovery, of whom 330 recuperated during the day.

Meanwhile, as many as 5,52,025 swabs have been tested till date, of which 2,969 were tested on Thursday, the officials said.

