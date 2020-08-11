Lucknow, Aug 11 (PTI) Fifty-six more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday as the number of daily fresh cases crossed the 5,000-mark for the first time since the pandemic outbreak.

The total number of cases now stands at 1,31,763, which is 5,041 than the Monday evening count of 1,26,722.

So far, the state has reported 2,176 deaths.

However, a senior UP official put the number of fresh cases at 5,130 in the past 24 hours.

“There are now 48,998 active cases while 80,589 patients have been treated and discharged. The death toll due to the virus has reached 2,176", Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here.

Among the 48,998 active patients, 20,818 are in home isolation and 1,535 in private hospitals, he said.

Prasad said over one lakh tests were conducted on Monday, making the state the first in the country to achieve the figures.

"The total number of tests done so far in the state are over 33 lakhs," he said, claiming that the state was conducting three times more tests that the WHO norms regarding it.

He said integrated COVID care and command centres have started functioning all over the state.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to set up a new COVID-19 facility with 319 beds at King George's Medical College here and efforts are being made to start it by month-end.

