Kochi, August 11: The toll in the massive landslide in the high range Idukki district of Kerala climbed to 52 on Tuesday after three more bodies were recovered from the site. The search and rescue operation of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) continues at the landslide site in Rajamala to locate the missing people. The water level at the Mullaperiyar reservoir in Idukki district reached 136.85 feet today. Reports inform that search is also being carried out at the site of the disaster to trace those feared trapped in the debris.

The teams of NDRF, Fire, Forest and police departments have expanded their search operations to the downstream of a river to trace more people after the tragedy near Rajamala on August 7. According to reports, the Idukki district Collector held discussions with the Collector of Theni in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, with regard to the release of water through the tunnel to Vaigai dam when the water level touched the 136-feet mark. Kerala Landslide: Two Dogs' Endless Wait for Their Missing Masters in Idukki District After Severe Disaster Will Break Your Heart!.

Here's the tweet:

Kerala: Search and rescue operation of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) continues at the landslide site in Rajamala, Idukki. Death toll in the landslide stands at 52 till now. pic.twitter.com/qd5oDbZrrM — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2020

Reports inform that four rows of estate workers' houses attached to the Tata Tea estate were completely destroyed in the landslide. In all there were said to be 73 people residing in those houses. On Saturday, the Kerala government had asked the Tamil Nadu government to release water from Mullaperiyar to Vaigai Dam in a phased manner when the water level reached 136 feet in view of heavy rains in Idukki.

