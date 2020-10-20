Chandigarh [India], October 20 (ANI): Chandigarh on Tuesday reported 57 new COVID-19 cases taking the total count of cases to 13,743.

According to a bulletin by UT Health Department, the city has 810 active cases of coronavirus while 12,724 COVID-19 patients have recovered or have been cured till date. The death toll stands at 209.

India reported 46,791 new COVID-19 cases and 587 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total count of cases has gone up to 75,97,064. (ANI)

