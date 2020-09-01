Dehradun, Sep 1 (PTI) Eleven more people died from the novel coronavirus in Uttarakhand, taking the toll to 280 on Tuesday, while the number of infections rose to 20,398 with 571 more cases, the Health Department said.

There are 6,042 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), while 14,012 people have recovered, according to a bulletin.

Also Read | Unlock 4: Weekend Lockdown to Continue in Uttar Pradesh; Shops to Remain Shut Only on Sundays.

Five out of the 11 more deaths were reported from Rishikesh, four from Haldwani and two in Dehradun, it said.

Of the 571 fresh cases, Dehradun reported the highest 169 cases, followed by 106 in Nainital, 79 in Udham Singh Nagar, 63 in Haridwar and 42 in Tehri Garhwal districts.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Officially Launched, Priced at $1999; Pre-Orders, Features, Specifications & Other Details.

Almora registered 29 new infections, Champawat 25, Pauri Garhwal 22, Uttarkashi 20, Bageshwar seven, Rudraprayag six and Chamoli three, it said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)