Dehradun, Dec 18 (PTI) Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 85,269 on Friday with 580 fresh infections, while the death toll rose to 1,399 as 15 more people succumbed to the disease, a health department bulletin said.

Of the fresh cases, Dehradun district reported the maximum at 156, followed by 127 in Nainital, 73 in Pithoragarh, 52 in Haridwar, 32 in Udham Singh Nagar, 22 in Champawat, 20 each in Chamoli, Uttarkashi and Pauri, 19 in Bageshwar, 17 in Almora, 13 in Tehri and nine in Rudraprayag, it said.

So far, 76,770 infected people have recuperated, 1,033 have migrated out of the state and 6,067 are under treatment, the bulletin said.

