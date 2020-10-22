Srinagar, Oct 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 584 fresh cases of COVID-19 pushing the infection tally to 90,166 on Thursday, while the death toll rose to 1,412 with 10 more people succumbing to the disease.

Of the fresh cases, 192 are from Jammu and 382 from the Kashmir Valley, officials said.

Srinagar district reported the highest number of 127 new cases, followed by 102 in Baramulla and 103 in Jammu district, they said.

At present, there are 7,952 active COVID cases of COVID-19 in the Union Territory, while 80,802 patients have recovered so far, officials said.

Of the 10 COVID-19-related deaths recorded in day, four were in Jammu region and six in the Valley, they said.

