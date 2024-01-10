Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Jan 10 (PTI) Security personnel on Wednesday recovered a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) during anti-naxal operations in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said.

Police detected the IED planted by the Maoists in a forest between Hesaband and Jojohatu villages under Muffasil police station area. It weighed around 5kg and was defused on the spot by the bomb disposal squad, a statement said.

Also Read | Bihar: Class 4 Student Faints Inside Her School Due to Extreme Cold in West Champaran.

Security forces comprising CRPF, Cobra, Jharkhand Jaguar and district armed police have been engaged in combing operations in the district's Kolhan area for a year following intelligence inputs about presence of top Maoists leaders including Misir Besra, who carries a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head, SP Ashutosh Shekhar said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)