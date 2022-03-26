Jammu, Mar 26 (PTI) The fifth battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry was conferred with the Lieutenant Governor's Unit Citation at the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday, an official spokesperson said.

The citation was presented by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to Commanding Officer of the Ashok Chakra Battalion, Colonel Gurpal Singh Jambal, and Subedar Major Daler Singh, he said.

According to the spokesperson, the battalion played a lead role in the J&K Republic Day parades in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Lt Governor praised the battalion for its professional proficiency and commended the efforts of the officers and drill instructors who have toiled hard to bring about a very high level of synchronisation and impressive marching standard of the participating contingents in the republic day parades, he said.

Felicitating the commanding officer and personnel of the fifth battalion, the Lt Governor called upon the members of the armed forces to motivate the youth to play a key role towards nation-building.

