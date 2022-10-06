New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Six additional judges were appointed to the Bombay High Court on Thursday, the Law Ministry said.

A notification issued by the Department of Justice in the law ministry said Sanjay Anandrao Deshmukh, Yanshivraj Gopichand Khobragade, Mahendra Wadhumal Chandwani, Abhay Sopanrao Waghwase, Ravindra Madhusudan Joshi and Vrushali Vijay Joshi will be additional judges of the Bombay High Court, in that order of seniority, for a period of two years.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Woman Brutally Stabbed to Death by 4 Men in Front of Her Child in Gadag.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as permanent judges.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)