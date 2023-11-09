Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Nov 9 (PTI) An autorickshaw driver and five members of a family including a three-month old baby died after the three-wheeler in which they were travelling collided with a cement tanker on a national highway near here on Thursday evening, police said.

A 10-year-old boy, who was also in the autorickshaw with his family, sustained serious injuries and is being treated at a nearby hospital, they said.

Also Read | Dehradun Robbery: Robbers Strike at Jewellery Store, Decamp With Valuables Worth Rs 15 Crore.

The impact of the accident was such that the autorickshaw toppled and the cement tanker allegedly dragged the three-wheeler for about 20 metres on National Highway 150 near Halakarti village, police said.

According to police, the victims hailed from Nalavara and had gone to Chittapur taluk in Kalaburagi district for Aadhaar card correction. On their way back, they met with the accident.

Also Read | Pippa Actress Mrunal Thakur Opens Up on Delay of Ishaan Khattar-Starrer: 'A Film Like My Baby Deserves its Time to Shine'.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accident happened when the autorickshaw driver tried to overtake. It is a three-lane straight road and the cement tanker was proceeding in the middle of one of the lanes. However, prima facie, it appears that the auto driver tried to overtake from the left and somehow landed in front of the tanker, a senior police officer said.

"It appears to be a case of head-on collision. The auto collided with the tanker and the impact was such that it toppled. The driver of the cement tanker tried to apply brakes but could not and the tanker dragged the autorickshaw till about 20 metres. As a result, those in the auto fell off the vehicle and got crushed under the wheels of the tanker," he said.

Among the deceased were women and children. One of the male members of the family who had also accompanied them to Chittapur taluk was coming on a two-wheeler and managed to escape unhurt, he added.

A case of accident has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)