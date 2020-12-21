Port Blair, Dec 21 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported six new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally in the Union Territory to 4,881, a health department official said on Monday.

All the six new patients have travel history, he said.

The death toll remained at 61 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported, he said.

Thirteen more people were cured of the disease on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 4,732, the official said.

The Union Territory now has 88 active cases.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 1,65,023 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 2.96 per cent, he added.

