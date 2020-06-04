India News | 60 Including Eight Staff Contract Coronavirus at Solapur Jail

Pune, June 4 (PTI) The prison at Solapur in Maharashtra has reported 60 COVID-19 patients including inmates and jail staff in the last few days, a senior jail official said on Thursday.

On May 26, an inmate and a staff tested positive. Subsequently, the samples of primary contacts of the patients also tested positive, a prison official said.

Also Read | Indian Army Jawan Martyred in Ceasefire Violation by Pakistan in Sunderbani Sector: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 4, 2020.

"So far, 60 people including eight staff have been found to have contracted the virus," he said.

The jail houses 300 inmates.

Also Read | Unemployment Rate in India Fell in FY 2018-19, But Joblessness Surged Among Muslims, Sikhs, SC/STs: Govt Data.

District Collector Milind Shambharkar said that all these patients have been isolated at a temporary facility.

Solapur district has so far reported 1,144 cases of COVID-19 and 99 deaths.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)