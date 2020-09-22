Kohima, Sep 22 (PTI) Sixty fresh COVID-19 cases have pushed the coronavirus tally in Nagaland to 5,604 on Tuesday, a health official said.

Of the new cases, 35 were reported from Dimapur, 22 from Kohima, two from Mon and one from Tuensang, the official said.

Forty patients have been cured of the disease during the day taking the total number of recovered patients to 4,491.

At present there are 1,072 active cases while 15 have succumbed to the infection and 26 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

The northeastern state's recovery rate stands at 80.13 per cent, he said.

A total of 74,978 samples have been tested for the virus in Nagaland, the official said.

