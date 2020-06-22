Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 22 (ANI): As many as 62 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Jharkhand on Sunday, as per the information provided by the State Health Department.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 2,089, including 672 active cases.

Also Read | Jharkhand Reports 62 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Reaches 2,089: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 21, 2020.

Two recovery cases were also reported in the state, taking the total recovered cases to 1,406, while the death toll stands at 11, as per the Health Department. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)