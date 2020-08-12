Nagpur, Aug 12 (PTI) Nagpur district on Wednesday reported 621 new coronavirus patients, taking the number of cases to 10,982, an official release said.

27 COVID-19 patients died in the district during the day, which took the death toll to 400 (279 from Nagpur city), it said.

Besides, 312 patients were discharged from hospitals. So far, 5,327 patients have recovered in the district while there are 3,700 active cases.

