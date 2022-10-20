Amaravati, Oct 20 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday permitted the State police to recruit 6,511 new personnel.

A notification on the recruitment would be issued shortly and the State-level police recruitment board would complete the process.

Of the new recruitments, 315 are for the post of civil sub-inspectors, 96 reserve sub-inspectors, 3,580 civil and 2,520 armed constables, according to a government order.

The reserve sub-inspectors and armed constables would be deployed in the four Indian reserve battalions, sanctioned by the Central government.

Though the Director General of Police stated that an additional 10,781 personnel were required, the government accorded permission only to fill 6,511 posts.

The last recruitment was in 2019.

The Andhra Pradesh government released the so-called job calendar last year with a schedule for recruitment of 450 police personnel in September 2021, but that did not happen.

