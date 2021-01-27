New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): As many as 6,545 beneficiaries have been vaccinated for COVID-19 till 6 pm today across the national capital, said Delhi Government on Wednesday.

It was aimed to vaccinate 8,100 beneficiaries today across Delhi.

While in North East Delhi more vaccines than the set target were administered to the beneficiaries. The target number of vaccines were 200 while 220 beneficiaries were vaccinated.

Meanwhile, 12 effects following immunisation (AEFI) cases were reported across the national capital today, according to the State Health Ministry.

On the other hand, 23,28,779 beneficiaries have been vaccinated for COVID-19 till 6 pm today across the country, including 2,99,299 people vaccinated today, said Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary, Union Health Ministry on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)