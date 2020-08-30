Muzaffarnagar, Aug 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Sunday reported three more deaths due to COVID-19 and 66 fresh cases, officials said.

The new cases include seven prisoners and a staff member of Muzaffarnagar Medical College, District Magistrate Selvakumari J said.

Also Read | NEET And JEE 2020 Update: 17-Year-Old JEE Aspirant Submits Letter to CJI SA Bobde, Seeks Directions to Postpone Entrance Exams in View of COVID-19.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district has risen to 647, while the death toll has mounted to 29, the officials said.

The new deaths were reported from Sedpur Nagla, Sohjani Tagan village and Makhiyali village, Chief Medical Officer Dr Praveen Chopda said.

Also Read | Justice Arun Mishra Declines Farewell Invitations by Supreme Court Bar Association And Confederation of Indian Bar Due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

Thirty more people recovered from the infection on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries in the district to 1,376, the district magistrate said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)