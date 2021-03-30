Jaipur, Mar 30 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 665 coronavirus cases on Tuesday taking the total number of cases to 3,32,243, a health bulletin showed.

No death due to the virus occurred on the day, according to the official report.

The maximum number of fresh cases were reported from Jodhpur where 141 persons tested positive while Jaipur registered 74 cases.

A total of 3,21,275 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection so far while 2,813 patients have died.

The number of active cases at present is 8,155 in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)