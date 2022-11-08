Hailakandi (Assam) [India], November 8 (ANI): Seven youths have been arrested for allegedly passing lewd comments at two minor girls in Assam's Hailakandi district, the police said.

They have been remanded to judicial custody by a court where they were produced after their arrest under relevant sections of protection of children from of sexual offences (POCSO) Act .

They allegedly passed vulgar comments against two minor girl students of a Middle English School at Lala area on Saturday when they were travelling towards Hailakandi from Bilaipur area.

Following the incident, the head master and some other teachers of the school chased them on motorcycles and tried to confront them, but they could not catch them.

Later they reported the matter to the police.

Subsequently, a case was registered at Lala police station on the basis of a complaint submitted by the school headmaster.

"We registered a case under the POCSO Act based on the complaint lodged by the head master of Chandrapur ME School and arrested all seven accused persons from Bilaipur area along Assam-Mizoram border. They allegedly made vulgar comments at two minor girl students of the school. We have produced the arrested persons before the court and the court sent them to the judicial custody," Alongbar Basumatary, Officer-in-Charge of Lala police station said.

The arrested youths were identified as Kashim Uddin, Rejaul Islam, Barbhuiya, Samir Uddin, Sharif Uddin, Afjal Hussain and Najmul Hoque. (ANI)

