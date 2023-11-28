Berhampur, Nov 28 (PTI) A seven-foot-long Indian rock python was rescued in Odisha's Ganjam district.

The snake was rescued from Kukudakhandi-Dakhinapur Road, said Sagar Kumar Patra of Anchalika Vikash Parishad.

"We spotted the snake while it was crossing the road. The snake sustained minor injuries. After being rescued by a snake handler, it was handed over to forest personnel," he said.

The python was treated at a veterinary hospital in the area and released in a nearby forest on Tuesday, he added.

Last week, wildlife activists found the carcass of an Indian rock python in the area. Probably people had killed it or it died after being run over by a vehicle, Patra said.

He said the activists have urged the Forest Department to put up signage on the roadside to warn drivers of such snakes to avert such accidents.

