Changlang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], February 25 (ANI): Jairampur Battalion of Assam Rifles conducted a door-to-door medical outreach at Village Longvi, Changlang District, Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

According to an official release, the initiative focused on providing basic healthcare support to remote border residents, especially elderly villagers facing difficulty in accessing hospitals.

During the programme, over 40 households were covered, and more than 120 residents underwent medical examinations. Blood pressure and weight monitoring were carried out, health counselling was provided, and medicines were distributed for common ailments such as back pain, knee pain and other routine health issues.

Assam Rifles mentioned that this initiative reaffirmed the commitment of Assam Rifles towards community welfare and strengthening civil-military bonds, truly reflecting the spirit often associated with the force as Friends of the North East People and Sentinels of the North East.

Earlier, the Assam Rifles showcased the exceptional prowess of its canines to a high-level delegation from the Press Information Bureau at the Assam Rifles Dog Training Centre at Jorhat, Assam.

In a post on X, the Assam Rifles reported that officials observed live demonstrations by the canines, highlighting their skills in explosive detection, tracking, and agility. The display reflected the precision, discipline, and seamless coordination between the K9s and their handlers.

The Assam Rifles also stated that the PIB officials' visit reinforced the vital role of its canine units as a force multiplier in counter-insurgency, border management, and internal security operations.

"Briefings on the scientific selection and training process underscored the Centre's commitment to operational excellence. The visit reinforced the vital role of Assam Rifles canine units as a force multiplier in counter-insurgency, border management and internal security operations," added Assam Rifles. (ANI)

