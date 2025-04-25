Imphal, April 25: Security forces arrested seven militants belonging to different proscribed outfits from Imphal East and Imphal West districts, police said on Friday. Three militants of the United National Liberation Front (P) involved in extortion activities were arrested from RIMS Hospital in Imphal West district on Thursday and Rs 1,13,910 in cash was seized from their possession, the police said.

Security forces arrested one active cadre of the banned Peoples' Liberation Army (PLA) from Khongampat in Imphal East district on Thursday.

One active cadre of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) involved in extortion activities was arrested on Thursday from a farmhouse at Cheksabi Pat in Imphal East district. Manipur Unrest: One Dead, Several Injured in Fresh Ethnic Clash in Churachandpur.

A militant of the KCP (City Meitei) was arrested from Phaknung Sangomsang in Imphal East district on Thursday. Based on information provided by him another member of the same outfit was also arrested later in the day from Sawombung in Imphal East district. Meanwhile, security forces during a search operation at Teijang village in Churachandpur district on Thursday seized one carbine machine gun, one single-barrel rifle country-made, one rocket with launcher (5 feet), ten mortar bombs, two hand grenades, other articles, police added. From Langol Hill range in Imphal West district, security forces seized one 9 mm US-made pistol along with a magazine, ten 9 mm pistol ammunition, one wireless set, 12 knives and other articles on Thursday, the police added.

