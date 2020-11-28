Port Blair, Nov 28 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,689 as seven more persons tested positive for the infection, a health official said on Saturday.

Four new cases were detected during contact tracing, while three have travel history, he said.

Seventeen more people have been cured of the disease, the official said.

The archipelago now has 120 active coronavirus cases, while 4,508 people have recovered from the disease and 61 patients have succumbed to the infection till date, he said.

The administration has so far tested 1,24,830 samples for COVID-19, the official added.

