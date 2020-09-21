Aizawl, Sep 21 (PTI) Seven more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the northeastern state's caseload to 1,585 on Monday, a health official said.

Four new cases were reported in Aizawl district, two in Lawngtlai and one in Mamit, he said.

The fresh infections in Aizawl were detected during contact tracing, while the remaining three new patients had returned to Mizoram from other states, the official said.

Two workers of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) are among the new patients, he said.

Mizoram now has 583 active coronavirus cases, while 1,002 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state stands at 63.22 per cent, he said.

A total of 62,228 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 so far, the official added.

