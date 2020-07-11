Kolkata, Jul 11 (PTI) At least seven police personnel of Kasba police station here have tested positive for COVID- 19, sources in the Health department said on Saturday.

One sub-inspector (SI), three assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) and three others have tested positive for the disease, they said.

The SI and the three ASIs are undergoing treatment at the KPC Medical College and Hospital in Jadavpur, sources said.

Other three personnel are currently at home quarantine, they added.

