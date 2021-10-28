Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): Seven people were rescued after a mud mound collapsed in Maunkhat village in Ghatampur Tehsil of Kanpur district on Wednesday.

Out of seven victims, two were seriously injured, while three were referred to Kanpur for further treatment.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Arun K Shrivastava said "Villagers were digging the soil from the mound to paint their houses, put soil on the walls and for Diwali lamps. The mound collapsed due to excessive digging and seven people, including six women were victims. Two people have been seriously injured. All seven people were rescued using JCB machines." (ANI)

