Jaipur, Dec 25 (PTI) The Rajasthan health authorities on Friday reported seven coronavirus deaths as 1,023 fresh cases surfaced, taking the number of infections in the state to 3,03,732.

So far, 2,657 people have died from the infection in the state.

According to an official report, deaths were reported from Ajmer, Bundi, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, Sawaimadhopur and Udaipur while the maximum fresh cases (168) were reported from Jaipur.

A total of 2,89,375 patients have recovered from the disease so far and the number of active cases is 11,700 in the state.

