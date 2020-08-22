Lucknow, Aug 22 (PTI) Seventy more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday as the state reported its highest daily count of 5,375 cases, pushing the number of infections to 1,82,456, according to a Health Department bulletin.

So far, the infection has claimed 2,867 lives, it said.

Among the fresh fatalities in the past 24 hours, 15 were reported from Lucknow; six each from Allahabad and Bareilly; four each from Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Pilibhit; three each in Kanpur Nagar, Moradabad, Kushinagar, the bulletin said.

The maximum cases were reported from Lucknow (769), followed by Gorakhpur (363) and Allahabad (300), the bulletin said, adding that the state recorded 5,375 infections on Saturday.

The number of active cases is now 48,294 while 1,31,295 people have recovered from the disease, it said.

On Friday, 1,24,274 samples were tested, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests done in the state to over 44 lakhs.

