Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 21 (ANI): A 70-year-old woman was found dead in a field in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha on Friday.

At prima facia, Police suspect it's a murder case.

"We found the body of a 70-year-old woman in a field. Prima Facia, it seems to be a case of murder. A case has been registered and the investigation is underway," a police official said.

A case has been registered and further probe is underway. (ANI)

