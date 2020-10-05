Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 5 (ANI): As many as 700 boxes of illicit liquor worth about Rs 50 lakhs was allegedly seized from a truck on National Highway 91 in Greater Noida.

As per the police, one person has been arrested in connection to the incident.

Also Read | Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi Sets Aside Batch of Ink Used for Stamping After Congress Leader Madhu Goud Yaskhi Shares Pic of Ink Allergy on His Hand.

"On Sunday night, we stopped a truck on the highway for checking. The two people who were in the truck immediately started to run and tried to escape. As police personnel started to chase them, they fired and the police retaliated," Vishal Pandey, additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, said.

One of the accused, Pawan, was injured on the leg in the crossfire and has been taken to a nearby hospital.

Also Read | Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Cutlery Market in Abdul Rehman Street.

"On checking the truck, we found 700 boxed on illicit liquor. The second accused managed to flee. Search is underway," Pandey added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)