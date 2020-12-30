Mumbai, Dec 30 (PTI) The tally of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai rose to 2,92,722 on Wednesday with 714 new cases coming to light, a civic body said.

The death toll due to the pandemic in the city reached 11,107 with 13 new fatalities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The financial capital of the country had reported less than 600 new cases on each of the last five days. On Tuesday, the city had reported 537 new cases.

The number of recovered COVID-19 patients increased to 2,72,464, around 93 per cent of the caseload in the city, with 594 patients getting discharged from hospitals on Wednesday.

The city now has 8,292 active COVID-19 cases.

With 15,659 COVID-19 tests carried out since Tuesday evening, the tally of tests increased to 23,41,022.

The city's doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is 361 days, while the growth rate of cases is 0.21 per cent.

The city has 290 containment zones and 2,561 sealed buildings as of now. The BMC seals buildings or declares containment zones after one or more patients in a building/area test positive for the virus.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)