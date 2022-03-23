Hyderabad, Mar 23 (PTI) Telangana on Wednesday recorded 72 new COVID-19 cases and took the tally to 7,90,989 so far. The death toll remained at 4,111 as no fresh fatalities were reported today.

The recovery rate stood at 99.39 per cent.

A bulletin said 50 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,86,241.

Hyderabad reported 35 cases, the highest number recorded today while 22,072 samples were tested.

There were 637 active cases, said the Department of Health. The case fatality rate was 0.51 per cent, it added.

