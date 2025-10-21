New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): A 72-year-old man was allegedly shot by his grandsons in Turkman Gate area on Tuesday morning over a long-standing property dispute, police said. The firing incident was reported at Chandni Mahal police station.

The victim, identified as Shahbuddin, sustained a gunshot injury and was rushed to LNJP Hospital, where he is stated to be stable, officials confirmed.

According to preliminary enquiry, the victim, along with his son and grandsons, had been embroiled in a prolonged property dispute.

Police have registered a case of attempt to murder, and efforts are underway to trace the accused.

Meanwhile, a man was stabbed to death outside his residence in Shahbad Dairy during a violent altercation over a dispute while bursting crackers, police said.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of October 20-21, at around 12:22 AM, when information regarding the attack was received at Shahbad Dairy police station.

The victim, identified as Sitamber Prasad alias Dileep, son of Sikander Singh, was found lying in the street with a stab injury over right side of chest. "He was allegedly attacked by three to four persons and one of them stabbed him outside his house. The alleged persons also beat his brothers Deepak and Sandeep," police said.

Upon the enquiry, it was further revealed that a fight occurred between Sandeep, his younger brother and alleged persons about one hour before the incident on issue of abuses while bursting crackers.

Based on the statement of Deepak Prasad, a case was registered under FIR No 739/25 and under sections 103(1)/3(5) BNS (Punishment for murder), and an investigation was launched.

During the investigation, police recorded witness statements and examined CCTV footage from nearby areas. Technical surveillance has been initiated to trace the absconding accused persons.

On the basis of manual efforts and technical surveillance, police team succeeded to apprehend the accused: Dheeraj, 24, resident of Shahbad Dairy; Akash alias Baba, 24, resident of Shahbad Dairy; and Tarun, 22, resident of Inderprasth Colony, Ashok Vihar.

Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fourth accused, Ajay alias Ali, with raids being conducted at multiple locations. Further investigation of the case is in progress. (ANI)

