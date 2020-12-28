New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered after a senior citizen was allegedly killed by her grandson on Sunday, Police said.

The police received a complaint from a person who said that someone has hit on his grandmother's head.

Acting on the complaint, Delhi Police personnel reached Rohtash Nagar in East Delhi and found a lady sitting on the chair in an unconscious state with injury on his head and blood on the floor.

The deceased Satish Kumari was 73 years old.

Her elder son is also residing on the second floor of the same building and was also present at the spot, police said.

During the investigation, it revealed that the ground floor room was locked from outside and the family entered inside after breaking the lock.

The accused has been apprehended, and the weapon of offence recovered. (ANI)

