Pune, Oct 28 (PTI) Pune district in Maharashtra reported 737 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 3,21,398, a health official said on Wednesday evening.

With 31 fatalities, the death toll in the district reached 7,798, he added.

Also Read | Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: M Sivasankar, Ex-Kerala CMO Principal Secretary, Arrested by ED.

"Of the 737 cases, 288 were detected in the areas under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), which has recorded 1,60,374 cases so far. However, 441 patients were discharged from the city hospitals during this period," the official said.

The tally in the neighouring industrial township of Pimpri Chinchwad rose to 87,260 with 209 new cases, he said.

Also Read | Bihar Rid of Nepotism, Caste and Religion-Based Politics, Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)