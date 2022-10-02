New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) About 74.6 per cent of public places have toilets while 84.2 per cent of them see minimal littering in their premises, according to a new government report.

According to the report by Jal Shakti ministry released on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the observation teams visited 85,872 public places such as shrines, bazaars, health facilities, anganwadi centres and government schools.

Also Read | Death Threat To Eknath Shinde: Threats to Maharashtra CM From Unknown Caller, Security Tightened at Official Residence ‘Varsha’.

They found that at least 74.6 per cent of public places had access to toilets, minimal littering was observed within the premises in 84.2 per cent of them and there was minimal stagnant waste water in 93.1 per cent of these locations.

As many as 5,13,77,176 responses were captured under Citizens Feedback via households, web and mobile app. Sanitation facilities were documents in 1,75,521 households too.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: House Help Dies of Electrocution in Gurugram, Sister Alleges Murder; 3 Booked.

To capture village level information from key informants, 87,560 face-to-face interviews were conducted.

A total of 17,539 villages were observed for village-level waste management assets and IEC displays for Open Defecation Free (ODF) and Swachh Survekshan Grameen (SSG).

“About 35.2 per cent of villages had a common place or shed for segregation of solid waste, 35.7 per cent of villages had community soak pits, magic pits or drains for wastewater, 24 per cent had community-level composting pits, 32.9 per cent had arrangements for door-to-door waste collection and 10.6 per cent had facilities for menstrual waste management,” it said.

About 36.4 per cent of the villages displayed banners on SSG and 32.3 per cent of them did so on ODF Plus status.

Surveys were also carried out during SSG-2022 to understand the access and usage of toilets by individuals in households.

About 95.4 per cent households in villages have access to toilets, it said. Around 70.2 per cent households have some system in place to dispose solid wastes generated from their houses 75.4 per cent households have a system to junk liquid wastes. About 94.6 per cent of them surveyed are aware of safe Menstrual Hygiene Management practices, the survey said.

Around 84.5 per cent of key informants said sanitation has improved in their villages since the launch of Swachh Bharat Mission.

About 58.5 per cent respondents said their villages have initiated Solid Waste Management while 60.3 per cent said there was Liquid Waste Management respectively. Of these, 66.2 per cent people were satisfied with the waste management systems, the report said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)