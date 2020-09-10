New Delhi, September 10: As many as 74 Pakistanis, stranded in different Indian cities due to COVID-19 pandemic, were repatriated to Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah border, the Pakistan High Commission here said.

Since March 20, more than 760 stranded Pakistanis have returned home, it said in a statement.

The Pakistan High Commission said it will continue to extend all possible assistance to the remaining stranded Pakistanis in India for their earliest, safe and smooth repatriation.

