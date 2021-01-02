Ahmedabad, Jan 2 (PTI) Gujarat reported 741 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking its case tally to 2,46,513, the state health department said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state reached 4,314 with five more patients dying.

Recoveries outnumbered new cases as 922 patients were discharged.

As the total number of patients discharged from hospitals reached 2,31,722, the recovery rate further improved to 94.41 per cent, the health department said.

As many as 52,980 coronavirus tests were conducted during the day, increasing the total of samples tested for the virus so far to 97,59,280.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,46,513, new cases 741, death toll 4,314, active cases 9,477, recovered 2,31,722, people tested so far 97,59,280. PTI

