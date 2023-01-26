New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): The grand parade of Republic Day 2023 at Kartavya Path was special for India as the participants gave a push to the theme of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' by showcasing indigenously developed weapon systems.

This year, only Made-in-India weapon systems were showcased at the Republic Day parade, which included ammunition showcasing India's indigenization power such as 21 Gun Salute through 'Made in India' 105 mm Indian Field Guns, recently inducted LCH Prachand, the K-9 Vajra howitzers, MBT Arjun, Nag anti-tank guided missiles, Akash air defence missiles, and the Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles.

Also Read | Indian Navy Tableau Showcases the Multi-dimensional Capabilities of Nari Shakti … – Latest Tweet by DD News.

Notably, the Defence Services witnessed path-breaking reforms with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the helm of affairs to transform the military into a modern, Atmanirbhar, youthful and tech-savvy force.

The seamless modernization plan focused on developing 'Force Capabilities', the creation of Self Reliant Defence ecosystem with Make-in-India pursuit, and a learner and agile Army driven by technology.

Also Read | Republic Day 2023: BSF Unfurls National Flag at Attari Border, Exchanges Sweets with Pak Rangers.

The doctrinal and operational studies continued on the establishment of theatre commands to enhance Op preparedness, synergy, and combat potential of the Armed forces.

Many decisions on re-structuring were also satisfactorily implemented. The defence forces were further strengthened with the appointment of General Anil Chauhan as the Second Chief of Defence Staff.

For the first time, the 21 Gun Salute was given to President Droupadi Murmu during the parade with 105 mm Indian Field Guns on Kartavya Path replacing the British-made 25-pounder guns.

MBT Arjun

The Main Battle Tank ARJUN of the 75 Armoured Regiment was led by Captain Amanjeet Singh. The motto of MBT Arjun is`Sahasam Vijayate'.

The State of the art MBT ARJUN is third generation main battle tank developed indigenously by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Arjun features a 120 mm main rifled gun, a 7.62 mm coaxial machine gun, and a 12.7 mm anti-aircraft machine gun.

It is powered by a 1400 HP Diesel engine and can achieve a maximum speed of 70 km/h (43 mph) and a cross-country speed of 40 km/h (25 mph).

The four-men crew MBT is augmented with an array of systems including a Fire Control System, Integrated Fire Detection & Suppression System, and NBC protection systems. The newly developed Kanchan armour provides all-round anti-tank warhead protection, much higher than available in comparable third-generation tanks.

Nag Missile System (NAMIS)

The NAG Missile System of 17 Mechanised Infantry Regiment was led by Lieutenant Siddhartha Tyagi.

The System popularly called NAMIS is a tank destroyer indigenously designed by the Defence Research & Development Laboratory Hyderabad, a lab of DRDO.

The motto of NAMIS is `Satrah Mech - Har Maidan Fateh.

It consists of a tracked Armoured Fighting Vehicle, which has a crew-less turret capable of firing six 'Nag' Anti-Tank Guided Missiles.

NAMIS has been developed for the recce and support units of the Mechanised infantry to reinforce and enhance anti-tank capability along our borders during offensive and defensive operations. The Nag missile is a Fire and Forget ATGM with an effective range of 5km.

The tandem warhead with the capability to lock-on- before launch and top-attack, accurately hits the targets that are moving or trying to escape.

The NAMICA has a crew of four and apart from other niche technologies, it has an integrated satellite cum inertial navigation system, NBC protection, radio sets for encrypted communication, on-board Auxiliary Power Unit for silent operations and Nag Missile Checkout Equipment for health check of ATGMs before firing.

NAMIS is a game-changer and the successful development of this modern weapon system for the Indian Army has propelled India into the select club of countries which have developed their own fire-&-forget top-attack tactical ATGMs integrated on AFVs.

Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle (QRFV)

The Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle was led by Captain Naveen Dhatterwal of the 3 Ladakh Scouts Regiment with a motto of War Cry: `Ki Ki So So Lahargyalo' which means 'Victory to God.

These vehicles under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Scheme are being manufactured by TATA Advance System and Bharat Forge Limited for the Indian Army and are a shining example of the Indian Army's quest for self-reliance.

This 4x4 wheeled Armoured Platform has full Armour Protection with a 360 Degree Turret which mounts a 7.62mm Medium Machine Gun, can carry 10 Fully Armed Troops. The vehicle is ideally designed for troops operating in Ladakh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

The vehicle is also Mine and Bullet Proof which makes it suited as an Escort vehicle and special response for CI OPS. It has a maximum speed of 80 km/h with an OP range up to 600 kms and can negotiate a gradient up to 25 degrees.

10m Short Span Bridge

The 10m Short Span Bridge of 64 Assault Engineer Regiment led by Captain Shivashish Solanki is a mechanically launched Assault Bridge designed by DRDO to help Combat Engineers in Crossing formidable obstacles like Canal or Nallahs in a matter of minutes.

The motto of 10 meter Short Span Bridge System was Agrani Ajay' which means 'Always Leading and Unconquerable.

These Bridges can be utilized by mechanised and armoured columns to speedily cross the obstacles and destroy the enemy. These indigenous bridges signify that no obstacles remain impediment to the Mechanised

Forces of Indian Army and are a step forward to Atmanirbharta in defence. The Regiment will celebrate 50 years of glorious history on 30 Sept 2023.

Mobile Microwave Node and Mobile Network Centre

Mobile Microwave Node and Mobile Network Centre of Corps of Signals was led by Major Mohd Asif Ahmed of 2 AHQ Signal Regiment with a motto of `Teevra Chaukas' which means 'Swift and Secure?

The column consists of two vehicles, a `Mobile Microwave Node' along with 'Mobile Network Centre Major Mahima Kataria of 2 AHQ Signal Regiment is in charge of the Mobile Network Centre.

The Mobile Microwave Node of the Indian Army is capable of extending high-speed operational communications to Tactical Battle Area.

The Node is mounted on a High Mobility Vehicle platform and housed in an NBC proof ruggedised shelter to provide matching mobility and sustenance to mobile mechanised operations. The vehicle can operate on optical, microwave and satellite media to provide triple play services to include voice, data and video to field formations in active hostilities.

The Mobile Network Centre is a next-generation network vehicle and enabler of network-centric operations.

It hosts three core functionalities of Network Operations, Security Operations and the Data Centre. It acts as a force multiplier by enhancing battlefield transparency and increasing situational awareness.

The vehicle has a crew of six led by an officer and is equipped with IMS core, aggregation routers access switches, large screen displays, and high-speed processing platforms. The mobile node is developed indigenously and upholds the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Mission.

Wheeled Armoured Platform - WHAP 8x8 on 70-ton trailer

Wheeled Armoured Personnel Carrier, WhAP 8x8, carried on a specialist 70-ton Trailer is indigenously designed and developed by DRDO.

WhAP is a modular, 8x8-wheeled combat platform. WhAP is a state-of-the-art customisable platform for roles such as Infantry Vehicle, CBRN Vehicle, ATGM carrier. The Armoured Personnel Carrier variant on display is integrated with 30mm turret, composite armour and innovative blast protection. This amphibious vehicle can cross rivers and canals and its maximum on-road speed is 100 km/h.

The 70-ton trailer is equipped with state-of-the-art hydraulic suspension for better mobility, steerable axles, and a hydraulic ramp for ease of loading and unloading of heavy payloads. The trailer which is capable of negotiating sharp turns and gradients has undergone extensive trials with MBT Arjun as payload. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)