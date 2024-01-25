New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Kartavya Path in the national capital is set to witness the nation's Aatmanirbhar military prowess and growing 'Nari Shakti' on the occasion of the Republic Day tomorrow.

The marching contingents that will roll down the Kartavya Path include an all-women Tri-Service contingent led by Captain Sandhya of Military Police, with three supernumerary officers Captain Sharanya Rao, Sub Lieutenant Anshu Yadav and Flight Lieutenant Shrishti Rao, and an all-women Armed Forces Medical Services contingent, headed by Major Srishti Khullar with Captain Amba Samant of Army Dental Corps, Surgeon Lieutenant Kanchana of Indian Navy and Flight Lieutenant Dhivya Priya of Indian Air Force.

The first Army contingent leading the Mechanised Column will be of 61 Cavalry, led by Major Yashdeep Ahlawat. Raised in 1953, the 61 Cavalry is the only serving active Horsed Cavalry Regiment in the world, with the amalgamation of all the 'State Horsed Cavalry Units'.

It will be followed by 11 Mechanised Columns, 12 marching contingents, and a fly-past by Advanced Light Helicopters of Army Aviation Corps, the Defence Ministry said in a release.

Tank T-90 Bhishma, NAG Missile System, Infantry Combat Vehicle, All-Terrain Vehicle, Pinaka, Weapon Locating Radar System 'Swathi', Sarvatra Mobile Bridging System, Drone Jammer System, and Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile System among others will be the main attractions in the mechanised columns.

The Army Marching Contingents will include The Madras Regiment, The Grenadiers, the Rajputana Rifles, the Sikh Regiment and the Kumaon Regiment.

The Indian Navy contingent will consist of 144 men and women Agniveers, led by Lt Prajwal M as Contingent Commander and Lt Mudita Goyal, Lt Sharvani Supreiya and Lt Devika H as Platoon Commanders. It will be followed by the Naval Tableau, depicting the themes 'Nari Shakti' and 'Sea Power Across the Oceans Through Indigenisation'.

The first part of the tableau showcases the women in the Indian Navy in All Roles and in All Ranks across the Navy while the second depicts the very first indigenous Carrier Battle Group, comprising the Aircraft Carrier Vikrant, her highly capable escort ships Delhi, Kolkata and Shivalik, the Light Combat Aircraft and Advanced Light Helicopter, the Kalvari Class Submarine and the GSAT-7, Rukmani Satellite.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will comprise 144 airmen and four officers, led by Squadron Leader Rashmi Thakur. Squadron Leaders Sumita Yadav & Pratiti Ahluwalia and Flight Lieutenant Kirti Rohil will march past as supernumerary officers behind the Contingent Commander. The IAF tableau is on the theme 'Bharatiya Vayu Sena: Saksham, Sashakt, Aatmanirbhar'.

The tableau depicts LCA Tejas and Su-30 flying over the IOR, and a C-295 transport aircraft being flown by women aircrew in the cockpit. The GSAT-7A positioned on the tableau represents the IAF's incorporation of space technology in its operations. The tableau shows that IAF has been at the forefront of rendering humanitarian aid, both within and across borders.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) contingent will be led by Assistant Commandant Chunauti Sharma followed by officers of the guard Assistant Commandants Priya Dahiya, Hardik and Pallavi. The ICG, with a fleet of 154 ships and 78 aircraft, is capable of countering threats at & to the sea. It is also the nodal agency for coordinating Maritime Search and Rescue in the 4.6 million square km Indian Search & Rescue Region. It has saved about 11,516 lives at sea since inception which translates to saving one life every second day.

The contingents of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Delhi Police will be led by women personnel.

"Border Security Force marching contingent will be headed by Assistant Commandant Monika Lakra; Central Industrial Security Force by Assistant Commandant Tanmayee Mohanty; Central Reserve Police Force by Assistant Commandant Megha Nair; Indo-Tibetan Border Police by Assistant Commandant Moniya Sharma; Sashastra Seema Bal by Deputy Commandant Nancy Singla; and Delhi Police by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Shweta K Sugathan," Defence Ministry said.

The Camel Contingent of Border Security Force will be led by Deputy Commandant Manohar Singh Kheechee. For the second time, female camel riders on their decorated camels will be taking part in the parade.

Various contingents of the NCC will witness female representation. For the first time, there will be an all-girl Tri-Service Marching contingent, which will be headed by Senior Under Officer Tanu Tevatia of Uttar Pradesh Directorate.

The Girls Marching contingent (Army), comprising 148 cadets, will be led by Senior Under Officer Punnya Ponnamma from Karnataka & Goa Directorate. The NCC band will also have an all-girl representation. The Combined Band consisting of Girls from Birla Balika Vidya Peeth Pilani, Rajasthan and the North-Eastern Region will be headed by Senior Under Officer Yashasvica Gaur and Ankita Sharma.

Two hundred (200) female volunteers will form the National Service Scheme (NSS) contingent. It will be led by Ragina Tamang from Sikkim, Regional Directorate of NSS, Guwahati. (ANI)

