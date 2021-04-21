Mumbai, Apr 21 (PTI) The tally of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai crossed the six lakh-mark on Wednesday as it added 7,684 cases, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The city also recorded 62 deaths, highest in a day since July 21, 2020 when the same number of fatalities had been witnessed.

Mumbai's caseload rose to 6,01,590 and death toll increased to 12,501, the civic body said.

As many as 47,270 tests were done on Wednesday, taking the number of samples tested for coronavirus to 50,75,152.

On Tuesday, the city had reported 7,214 new cases and 35 deaths.

On April 4, Mumbai had reported its highest 11,163 COVID-19 cases, but since April 16, the daily spike is below 9,000.

The number of recovered patients went up to 5,03,053 with 6,790 patients discharged from hospitals during the day.

There are 84,743 active COVID-19 patients in the city.

The city's rate of recovery is 84 per cent, while the overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases is 1.42 per cent and average growth rate is 48 days.

