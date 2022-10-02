Bengaluru, Oct 2 (PTI) After several months, the daily COVID cases in Karnataka dipped below 100 as the state reported 78 fresh infections on Sunday taking the cumulative tally to 40,65,057, the Health department said.

Also Read | Lumpy Virus: Karnataka Govt Releases Rs 2 Crore Compensation to Cattle Owners in State for Livestock Deaths.

Also, there was no fatality due to the COVID.

Also Read | Swachh Survekshan 2022 Ranking: 'BJP Has Yet Again Brought Shame to Delhi, Proved Its Incompetence,' Says AAP.

The COVID infections in Bengaluru was in single digit, at eight.

The city which topped in the number of infections compared to other cities ever since COVID cases saw a steep rise, was in fourth place.

Mysuru reported 14 cases while Ramanagara logged 13 and Dakshina Kannada reported 11 infections.

The day also saw 53 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 40,21,912, according to a health bulletin.

Active cases stood at 2,861, the bulletin said.

The bulletin said 14 districts reported zero infections and zero fatalities.

A total of 13,861 samples were tested in the state including 11,249 using RT-PCR methods, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6.92 crore.

The number of vaccinations done in the state rose to 12 crore with 902 people being inoculated on Sunday, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)